Between the move to Las Vegas and the heart-breaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oakland Raiders fans had nothing to be happy about as they exited RingCentral Coliseum for the final time. In fact, some members of The Black Hole stayed well after the final whistle sounded just so they could throw their beers and trash (and in some instances, their seats) onto the field while booing Derek Carr into the locker room.

Check out some of the post-game footage in the tweets embedded below.

The Raiders held a 16-3 lead over the Jags heading into halftime on Sunday, as they looked to send their fans home with one final home victory before the team officially relocates to Sin City. However, Oakland gave up 17 unanswered points in the second half and Jacksonville rallied for a 20-16 victory, which eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention.

The scene after the game tells you everything you need to know about how fans felt about their performance, and the end of an era in Oakland. Following the game, head coach Jon Gruden apologized for the way things turned out.

"I'd like to say I wish we could have sent the Raiders fans off with a lot better finish than that," said Gruden, per ESPN. "I think, most importantly, before we talk about the game, is I would like to thank the fans. I would like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful, and I'll miss them. "I love them, and I'm sorry about the outcome today, but I think that is something that needs to be said, and I really apologize that we weren't able to deliver a victory."

The Raiders will wrap up the 2019 campaign with a pair of road games against the Chargers and Broncos. Their new digs, a 65,000-seat domed stadium off the Las Vegas strip, will be open for business in 2020.

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images