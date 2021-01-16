mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nyck Caution & GASHI Offer Up A Banger On "What You Want"

Alexander Cole
January 16, 2021 11:37
Image via Nyck Caution

Nyck Caution has an axe to grind with the music industry on "What You Want."


Pro Era member Nyck Caution has been consistently dropping dope projects over the last few years and on Friday, he blessed his fans with his latest release called Anywhere But Here. The album features a ton of great features, including one from GASHI on the track "What You Want," which is an undeniable banger.

The track is all about the music industry and some of the fake conversations that come from it all. Caution has absolutely no time for appeasing record label executives and he certainly doesn't have time to deal with rappers who just want to talk to him about a feature. It's clear he has an axe to grind here and the energy leads to a great track that stands out on the project.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't wanna hear about your private life, we just want the
Punchlines, metaphors, flows that show you rhymin' nice
Fuck how you feel, it's about the appeal
If it isn't what we want, then this shit isn't real

Nyck Caution
