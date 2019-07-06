Novelist Catches Wrek Over The Timeless "Rhythm & Gash" Riddim

Rebound X's "Rhythm & Gash" is the standard by which most grime stencils are rated. Initially released as an instrumental, "Rhythm & Gash" as it was then known, was later co-opted by Skepta for his seminal hit "I Spy" featuring fellow BBK member Jammer. Make no mistake about it, Novelist version of the song is by no means, a masterclass in songwriting. But as you'll surely note, fine-tuned lyricism isn't the only way to get in this world of curmudgeon.

Novelist's "Rhythm & Gash" syllabus was released not a day later than the 5-song EP is meant to accompany. The project in question, titled Reload King in reference to the kind of adulation a DJ could offer live in the cut.

Therein lies the essence of the project, this bonus song included; Novelist is hell-bent on giving the culture, his culture, its due - beginning with an adherence to the purist skenggg form, and a not to the legendary Rebound X, generally credited with helping usher in the softer "R&G" subgenre of Grime.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, like, like, like, wagwarn

Had to holler at the girl like wagwarn

Know that you gotta go but wagwarn

Chat to me quick, chat to me quick, wagwarn

Like, like, like, hold up

Had to holler at the girl like, "Hold up!"

- Novelist