Novelist Catches Wrek Over The Timeless "Rhythm & Gash" Riddim

July 06, 2019 16:06
75 Views
Rhythm & Gash
Novelist

Novelist's rendition of "Rhythm & Gash" is a gift to his core followers.


Rebound X's "Rhythm & Gash" is the standard by which most grime stencils are rated. Initially released as an instrumental, "Rhythm & Gash" as it was then known, was later co-opted by Skepta for his seminal hit "I Spy" featuring fellow BBK member Jammer. Make no mistake about it, Novelist version of the song is by no means, a masterclass in songwriting. But as you'll surely note, fine-tuned lyricism isn't the only way to get in this world of curmudgeon.

Novelist's "Rhythm & Gash" syllabus was released not a day later than the 5-song EP is meant to accompany. The project in question, titled Reload King in reference to the kind of adulation a DJ could offer live in the cut.

Therein lies the essence of the project, this bonus song included; Novelist is hell-bent on giving the culture, his culture, its due - beginning with an adherence to the purist skenggg form, and a not to the legendary Rebound X, generally credited with helping usher in the softer "R&G" subgenre of Grime.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, like, like, like, wagwarn
Had to holler at the girl like wagwarn
Know that you gotta go but wagwarn
Chat to me quick, chat to me quick, wagwarn
Like, like, like, hold up
Had to holler at the girl like, "Hold up!"

- Novelist

