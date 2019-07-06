Novelist's "Reload King" Is Grime In Its Essential, Gulliest Form

Novelist's new EP is a lesson in simplicity. Where Reload King really gains its plaudits is in its basic DNA coding: a focus on barebone grime production and confrontational raps. Theoretically, Reload King boasts an additional 6th song not listed in the liner notes. The "Rhythm & Gash" dub remains a SoundCloud exclusive until further notice.

The basic presentation is simple: the four riddims represent different power-up finishes, whereas the middle song, "Prems Voice Note" serves as a transitional interlude. For anyone who still doubts Novelist's potency, think it over: Novelist is as talented as Stormzy, and perhaps as marketable (give or take a few cosmetic changes) yet remains the least bit interested in altering his deep-rooted style, and why should he, there's already a Stormzy and a bunch of carbon copies to make the rounds. The underground is below the pavement, and a little bit mucky so I've been told.

Reload King

1. Banger Riddim

2. Grime Riddim

3. Prems Voice Note (Ft. D Double E & PREM)

4. Straight Riddim

5. Rowdy Riddim

