mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Novelist's "Reload King" Is Grime In Its Essential, Gulliest Form

Devin Ch
July 06, 2019 13:00
50 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Reload King
Novelist

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Novelist returns with bare Grime riddims for days.


Novelist's new EP is a lesson in simplicity. Where Reload King really gains its plaudits is in its basic DNA coding: a focus on barebone grime production and confrontational raps. Theoretically, Reload King boasts an additional 6th song not listed in the liner notes. The "Rhythm & Gash" dub remains a SoundCloud exclusive until further notice. 

The basic presentation is simple: the four riddims represent different power-up finishes, whereas the middle song, "Prems Voice Note" serves as a transitional interlude. For anyone who still doubts Novelist's potency, think it over: Novelist is as talented as Stormzy, and perhaps as marketable (give or take a few cosmetic changes) yet remains the least bit interested in altering his deep-rooted style, and why should he, there's already a Stormzy and a bunch of carbon copies to make the rounds. The underground is below the pavement, and a little bit mucky so I've been told.

Reload King

1. Banger Riddim
2. Grime Riddim
3. Prems Voice Note (Ft. D Double E & PREM)
4. Straight Riddim
5. Rowdy Riddim

[Via]

 

Novelist UK grime the square riddims bonus track mcdeez Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Novelist's "Reload King" Is Grime In Its Essential, Gulliest Form
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject