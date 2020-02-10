North West is the oldest child of Kim and Kanye West and updates of the maturing little star over the years prove that she's growing more and more into her self every day. Kim has made it clear in the past that her six-year-old has already expressed her love for makeup and fashion, we've seen her choreography moves, and now it looks as though little North loves her some arachnids and reptiles.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim invited the stars of Animal Planet's Brave The Wild to her home ahead of the show's premiere episode and allowed the kids to interact with some creep crawlers and slimy creatures. Kourtney's kids Penelope and Reign were also in appearance and Kim posted cute photos to her Instagram that sees North letting a tarantula crawl on her head. "My fearless kids love animals 🕷💋🐊🐍🐜🦂🦥 North & her friends loved spending the day with her wildlife hero @coyotepeterson and his animal friends! His new show #BravetheWild premieres tonight on @animalplanet at 9PM EST - If you love animal shows as much as we do, don’t miss it!" she captioned the gallery of images.

Kim recently opened up about the idea of having more kids, but decided that four was the perfect number. "Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention. I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me," she said.