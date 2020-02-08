Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West teamwork as a couple has led their family to pursue healthy lifestyles while still maintaining the emotional connection of newly-weds. With the socialite pursuing a career in law and Kanye West straying away from secular music, the tandem have become model citizens in pursuit of justice and religious prestigiousness. However, without the help of two surrogate mothers, would Kim and Kanye West been able to accomplish all they have in recent years?

Casual followers of the Kardashian-West clan are aware that the couple have a total of four children: North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (8 months). Kim Kardashian's last two children in her daughter Chicago and son Psalm West were both delivered via a surrogate. Earlier this week, the notable businesswoman stopped by iHeartRadio's original podcast, All's Fair With Laura Wasser and revealed Kanye's relationship and involvement with the surrogate mothers.

In the yet-to-be-released clips obtained by ET, Kim Kardashian-West revealed that the Jesus is King curator was more involved with the first surrogate than the second which delivered his second. Mrs. West stated:

"For the first surrogate, we both met her and then met her husband and their kids came over to our house. She had two younger kids, so we felt a really good vibe from the start. I felt like the second time I felt like, 'Oh, I got this.'"

Kim then went on to expose that Kanye was not very involved with the second surrogate mother until it was near the due date of his fourth child. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet revealed he was more hands-on during her first two pregnancies. Kim also stated that Kanye was present during the births of Chicago and Psalm West, but was not in the room during the birthing process. She explained during the interview:

"For the first one, he was not in the room. We had a connecting room, so he and Kourtney (Kardashian) were in the connecting room because I really feel like Kourtney's done this before, I really needed a girl support system." Kardashian-West continued, "He was more involved when I was actually pregnant. It was whatever I needed him to be involved with."

With Kanye and Kim involved in multiple endeavors and parenting four children, their household can result in madness periodically. Earlier this year, Kim said to ET that she feels like her family is complete with the birth of her son, Psalm, saying:

"Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention. I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me."

Check out the clip of Kim Kardashian-West explaining Kanye West's involvement during the surrogate process on the All's Fair With Laura Wasser below.