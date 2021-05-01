Around a year ago, emotions all across the nation were at an all-time high following the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. While many with the platform to do so spoke out about the police violence, Noname found the lack of noise from "top-selling rappers" to be very telling. Without naming anyone in particular, she called out "y’all favorite top selling rappers" for "not even willing to put a tweet up."

She added, "N*ggas whole discographies be about black plight and they no where to be found." As you may know, this caught the attention of J. Cole and the two exchanged tracks aimed at each other. After a Twitter user re-ignited the conversation that concluded last year, Noname took a moment to explain simply what actually went down between her and the Dreamville head honcho.



On Friday (April 30), the Chicago native explained in a tweet that she was no longer interested, "in proving myself to an internet that will cannibalize the vulnerability of those who choose to publicly learn. it’s cop sh*t. i’m interested in what my community calls me. twitter is not my community."

Another user posed to Noname that J. Cole had called her out for refusing to educate a year prior. In response, she gave a more clear analysis of what happened. "no. j cole was upset because i tweeted about rappers who profit off blackness while simultaneously being silent when it comes to black death," explained the rapper.

She continued, "he was angered by the “tone” of a tweet that didn’t even specifically name him." Other users could not believe the Room 25 artist had been forced to explain herself so many times, even an entire year removed from the situation.

While she did address the situation once more, it seems like she has no lingering feelings. In other Noname news, she recently opted out of appearing on the Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack after watching the film, citing that the film did not align with her politics.