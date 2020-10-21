NoCap Just Wants To Change On New Song "I Can't"

One of modern hip-hop's greatest storytellers, NoCap has had a rough go at things in recent years. Every time it seems as though he's due for a much-needed push, something happens in his personal life that sets him back. Notably, NoCap can't seem to stay out of trouble with the law.

After a long stint in jail this year, the Alabama rapper is finally out and he's making the most of his freedom. On his new single "I Can't", which dropped on YouTube and streaming services last night, he expresses a desire to change, hoping that he can stay out of harm's way so he can continue rising in the rap game.

Listen to NoCap's new single below and stay tuned because, much like his associate Youngboy Never Broke Again, NoCap love to drop new music without notice.

Quotable Lyrics:

Muhammad, I dish out hits on hits

I can't forget 'bout what you did

Instagram, I'm not too active on it

'Cause they gon' try to judge me the way I live

And I can't stuff all this money in my damn pants, I can't

Keep goin' to jail and leavin' all my fans, I can't

They gon' be callin' 'bout my diamonds when I'm flooded with rings

Try to forgive 'em, I try, I can't