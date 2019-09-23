NoCap & Rich The Kid Bounce Around Ideas On "Money Can't Change Me"

What do you do when your career is up against the wall after you've been arrested for your role in an alleged shooting? You release a new song to capitalize on your newfound search notoriety, of course. NoCap isn't having a very good week. The Alabama rapper was arrested after being considered "armed and dangerous" and just days after the police caught up to him, he and his team decided to release a new cut for his fans.

Right now, it's unclear what NoCap's future in the rap game will be. Enlisting Rich The Kid for "Money Can't Change Me," this song appeared online several months ago but this is the official release on streaming services and on video-sharing platforms. Let us know what you think of this one and be sure to leave your rating above.

Quotable Lyrics:

That house keep traffic but it's vacant

Hate in the air they skydive

N***a touch my chain it's a shootout

She fucked around gave me neck, now I gotta bring the whole crew out

20 bad bitches but they lazy

One of these model bitches snuck some of my codeine