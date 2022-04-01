NLE Choppa Pours His Heart Out On "Yak Flow"

NLE Choppa has certainly changed up his style quite a bit over the last couple of years. The artist is taking a much more introspective approach to his music, and fans have been liking this change quite a bit. With each new song, Choppa is able to show off his improved growth, and fans are always excited to hear what he's going to do next.

On Friday, the artist dropped off "Yak Flow," which is definitely inspired by Kodak Black in terms of the delivery. Lyrically, however, NLE speaks about his family and the things he needs to do in order to be a great father. He also speaks about his goals and career, in what can only be described as a song that sees him getting a lot off of his chest.

Let us know what you think of this brand new song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I put it in they face until they get enough of me (Til' they get enough of me)

I'm underrated and most hated, I feel most neglected (I feel most neglected)

Staying patient and complacent, that's my hardest lesson (My hardest lesson)

I got to face it, they two-faced and they faked expressions (Yeah, they faked expressions)