NLE Choppa Keeps It Short & Sweet On New Single "I.Y.B."

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is following up the successful release of his latest single "Jumpin" with Polo G, coming through with another new offering from his upcoming mixtape. On Friday, Choppa dropped his new song "I.Y.B.," which is a hard-hitting effort showcasing the rapper's menacing side.

After "Jumpin" debuted a few weeks ago, building over ten million streams across all platforms, NLE Choppa followed up with "I.Y.B.," which stands for "If You Buck."

One of the most underrated rappers in the game, Choppa is constantly coming through with heat. Ahead of his mixtape release for Me Vs. Me on December 19, have a listen to his latest single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gave the opps a pass, so them n***as really lucky

I see these n***as lookin' at me, bet you ain't gon' touch me

Pretty Ricky glizzy, but this shit can get ugly

Shoot a n***a in his face, if he start mugging