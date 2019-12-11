NLE Choppa Isn't Rocking With "Famous Hoes"

Don't you hate when you make somebody famous and then they go ahead and block you out of their life? Can't relate? Me neither but for NLE Choppa, it's a regular struggle. The 17-year-old Memphis upstart has been bubbling for the last year, dropping off some seriously solid offerings in "Camelot" and the multiple versions of "Shotta Flow." We've come to expect an aggressive approach from the rapper, featuring menacing lyrics about his street upbringing and direct messages to his opps. This time around, Choppa goes for a different approach. Releasing the video for his new song "Famous Hoes," the leader of the No Love Entertainment crew returns with more of a melodious vibe.

While this record sees NLE Choppa flexing more of his singing voice, he still comes through with some of the madness we've grown to anticipate from him. In the chorus, the teenager reflects on a relationship gone wrong, making one of his girls famous before she switched up on him, blocking him on social media. The next bar, he goes right back to addressing his enemies by saying that, if they pull up on his block, they will feel his wrath.

What do you think of this new track by NLE Choppa?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I ain't gotta spin back because I know he dead

Ain't no surviving when you shoot a n***a right in his head

Paramedics answer questions 'bout that boy and the meds

But they know he ain't gon' make it so they pronounced him dead