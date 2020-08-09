mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Has A Lot To Get Off His Chest On "Murda Talk"

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 09:36
NLE Choppa drops some of his hardest bars yet on "Murda Talk."


If you're an NLE Choppa fan, you've probably been anxiously awaiting his debut album Top Shotta. The project officially came out on Friday and fans are more than content with the body of work NLE was able to produce. There are numerous hard-hitting tracks on the album, with "Murda Talk" being one of the absolute standouts.

In this track, NLE leaves it all on the line as he provides that signature fast and in your face flow while delivering lyrics that will make you question your desire to test him. This song is in the same vein as his "Shotta Flow" series so if you're a fan of those efforts, this will be a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got my pistol with me (Ayy), got the semi with me (Brrt)
Ridin' in the hemi (Yeah, yeah)
I was thuggin' hard in juvenile (Ayy), I had the rules bendin' (Ayy, ayy, ayy)
They like, "Damn, you left the clip empty? (What?) Yeah, I left that clip empty (Stupid)
Yeah, I'm killer so come tempt me (Duh), Memphis shooter like the Grizzlies (Go)

