Top Shotta
- GramDrake Agrees With Rowdy Rebel's Take On Pop Smoke's Song With Pusha TDrake seemingly agrees with Rowdy Rebel's take on Pop Smoke's "Top Shotta" ft. Pusha T, The Neptunes, BEAM & Travi. By Aron A.
- MusicSteven Victor Addresses Criticism Surrounding Pop Smoke's "Faith"Steven Victor speaks out after fans criticize Pop Smoke's new album "Faith."By Aron A.
- MusicRowdy Rebel Takes Issue With Pop Smoke's "Faith"Rowdy Rebel isn't happy that Eli Fross was taken off Pop Smoke's "Top Shotta." By Aron A.
- MusicNLE Choppa Sued By Atlanta Rapper Over "Make Em Say:" ReportThe artist known as Kilo Ali is accusing the rapper of borrowing his "flow and pitch" on his track "Make Em Say"By Madusa S.
- NewsNLE Choppa Has A Lot To Get Off His Chest On "Murda Talk"NLE Choppa drops some of his hardest bars yet on "Murda Talk."By Alexander Cole
- NewsNLE Choppa Delivers Some Of His Fastest Flows On "Neighborhood Watch"NLE Choppa continues to show us just how lyrical he can be.By Alexander Cole
- NewsNLE Choppa Enlists Lil Baby For Brand New Track "Narrow Road"NLE Choppa is about to release his first major-label album "Top Shotta."By Alexander Cole