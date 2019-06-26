Njomza Continues Carving Her Lane In "No One Is Spared"

You've probably seen Njomza's name around and got a little curious. The Chicago-raised songstress worked closely with Mac Miller a few years ago, signing to his label after covering a number of his hits. Now working out of the new Motown, the singer fits right into their line-up. Last year, she released her stunning Vacation project and now, she's kicking off her summer by introducing us to her first new release in a while. "No One Is Spared" is officially out now.

Njomza's new cut is slow, smooth and soothing. She unleashes her beautiful vocals over a watery instrumental, leaving room for the song to breathe and truly getting a sense of its musicality. If you've never heard one of her tracks, check out the new single below and let us know if you're digging it. Expect a lot more from this fast-rising star.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's not the same

I call your name

And hear no sound

Supposed to swim

But you dove in

And then you drowned