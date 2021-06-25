Njomza Connects With Ari Lennox On "Tidal Wave"

Njomza first announced her LIMBO EP back in May, which coincided with the release of its Russ-assisted lead single "winter in atlanta." She followed up with the Skrillex-produced track "over and done" before finally unleashing the project on Friday (June 25). The singer, whose name translates to ‘something new that has just been created,’ explains, "I feel like the world has been in limbo with everything that has been going on. So I think that’s just rubbed off on me. Then, I am in a headspace right now where I feel like I’m really coming into myself."

"tidal wave" featuring Ari Lennox is the tape's seventh track and captures venerable late-night lingering thoughts about a dissolved relationship. The songstress explained to NYLON the inspiration for the silky track came from “the back and forth emotions after leaving a relationship (and a little red wine...)."

As for how the collab with Lennox came to be, she explained to Tidal, "Well, Ari is a really good friend of mine. I really love her so much. She’s one of the sweetest people I’ve met. So that happened organically. I was actually at Dreamville. They were in the studio doing Revenge of the Dreamers. They were working on that album, and I went to work with everybody out there. Me and Ari got in one of the studios and did “Tidal Wave.”

To complement the EP, Njomza also unleashed a compelling visual to "Tidal Wave." Check it out below and of course, let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's quiet, I hear a clap

I can tÐµll you're searching for a ride, flex

I've been waiting

Feeling myself fading

All I do is think of you (You, you)

Save me