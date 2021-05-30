NJOMZA Returns With The Skrillex-Produced Track "Over And Done"

If you're not familiar with NJOMZA, now is the time to get acquainted. The well-regarded Grammy-nominated multi-hyphenate is due to release her brand new EP LIMBO this summer via a joint venture between Since the 80s and Motown Records. Described as a colorful blend of modern pop and classic, soulful R&B, the EP includes features from Russ, Ari Lennox, the buzzing Quality Control signee Metro Marrs, and more.

Her latest single "over and done" takes listeners to a heartfelt space of introspection curated by the Los Angeles-based songstress and collaborators like Earthgang's Olu, who helped pen the song, and Skrillex, who helped produce the tune. Known for penning some of the biggest pop records over the last decade, the new single brings the opportunity for pop stardom right back to her.

Alongside the single, the songstress debuted a daring visual for the new single. While the song. is an ode to the one that got away, the visual takes viewers on a tour of the various stages of heartbreak. Tap into "over and done" and let us know what you think of NJOMZA's latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Talk to me like you know me

Pick me up when I'm calling

Honestly you been acting real shady now

Talking crazy when I'm not around

Build me up just to break me down