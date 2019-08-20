In early March, Nipsey Hussle was excited to share with his fans that he'd inked a collaboration and endorsement deal with PUMA. The 33-year old rapper shared a photo of himself signing the contract, assuring his followers that they could expect to see what this meeting of the minds had come up with in the Fall. Sadly, just weeks later, Nipsey was callously murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing store, leaving his loved ones and admirers devastated, and many of his projects unfinished.

As prosecutors and investigators gather information to build a case against Nipsey's accused killer Eric Holder, the slain rapper's team continues the community building and artistic work that Nipsey began before his untimely death. In May, PUMA Brand and Marketing Global Director Adam Petrick shared that the Nipsey's collection would still be released exactly as the rapper desired.



“We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids," Petrick stated. "We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him. We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation.”

Since his passing, Nipsey's family has kept away from sharing much information from the rapper's social media pages, understandably. His Instagram has remained silent since early April when a notice of his memorial was posted, but hours ago, an announcement about his much-anticipated PUMA release was published.

In its entirety, the message reads: