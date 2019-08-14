Nipsey Hussle's death has been well-documented with detailed reports and security footage of the moments leading up to his shooting. We're still processing his loss and his peers are also strung up on the situation. It is believed that Eric Holder, the man suspected of killing Hussle, was motivated because of snitching allegations that were made. However, Boosie Badazz thinks a different story isn't being told.



Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images

During a new portion of his interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie spoke about Nipsey Hussle and specifically, the day of his murder. The Baton Rouge legend believes that if the shooting were because of snitching accusations, things would have gone differently. Instead, Boosie is convinced that Nip was killed because of jealousy. "He was hypnotized with hatred, bro," says the rapper about Holder. "His girl took a selfie with Nipsey. He ain't never seen her that happy in her life."

He went on to reference a video that allegedly shows Holder embracing Hussle from a few years ago, which has since been proven fake. "Why would you go and kill Nip, dog? If you know you're a rat, him telling you you're a snitch was not the total reason. Not even close to the reason why he killed Nipsey Hussle. He been wanted to kill him. He been hated on the boss. He wanted to rap."

