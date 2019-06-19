It's still hard to fathom that Nipsey Hussle is no longer with us. The rapper was shot and killed on March 31st in his own neighborhood, in front of his own store. Tributes began pouring out immediately after his death. ScHoolboy Q penned a heartfelt note to him in the liner-notes to CrasH Talk and YG announced that his latest album, 4REAL 4REAL was dedicated to Nip. Now, his sister, Samantha Smith, took to Instagram to reveal her own tribute to Nipsey which is now permanently etched on her arm. Samantha Smith revealed her new tattoo she got in the rapper's honor along with a heartfelt note commemorating the rapper's life. Nipsey's sister tattooed a portrait of the rapper's face on her arm.

Samantha Smith's also been engulfed in a legal battle with the slain rapper's baby mother of his eldest daughter over custody of Emani. Since the rapper's passing, Smith has tried to convince the court that the child's mother, Tanisha Foster, isn't fit to be take care of Emani. Most recently, reports emerged that revealed Foster's 18-year-old daughter has been in and out of the prison system since the age of 12. Apparently, Tanisha's 18-year-old is currently in a juvenile detention center and can't be released because she doesn't have a GED or a stable enough environment to return to. Nip's family has argued that Tanisha's relationship with her other children is enough evidence to prove she isn't fit to take care of Emani.