Unfortunately, some of Nipsey Hussle's family members are still battling about who should be awarded custody of the rapper's 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. Currently, Emani's mother Tanisha Foster is the legal guardian but sources tell TMZ that Nipsey's family will fight the judgment and use her relationship with her other kids as proof to why she's an unfit parent.

The publication details how Tanisha has an 18-year-old daughter who is currently in juvenile detention in Los Angeles and has been in and out of the establishment since she was 12. She's back in juvy for theft and no one will come to claim her, including her own mother. Juvy also will not release her, even though she's 18, since she doesn't have a stable environment to go home to.



Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Tanisha is said to also have a 17-year-old son who moves from home to home and barely attends school. The latter is what Nipsey's family is taking to court to try and persuade the judge to not let Emani be under Tanisha's guidance.

Nipsey's brother, Sam, previously filed paperwork in support of their sister becoming the legal guardian of Emani. Documents stated how she has “always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care."