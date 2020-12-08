The world misses Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles rap legend was fatally shot outside of his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson nearly two years ago, marking a heartbreaking moment in the world of hip-hop.

As his family, friends, fans, and team continue to mourn the rapper, news has come out regarding the reported final appraisal of Nipsey Hussle's estate, which is claiming that the rapper was worth just over $4 million.



Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

According to reports from TMZ, the late rapper's estate requested a final appraisal of how much the estate is worth, which has come through at $4,169,088.57. As expected, much of Nipsey's estate's money comes from his trademark portfolio, company shares that he owned, and personal belongings like jewelry and watches.

It's being reported that Nip owned a 25% share of The Marathon Clothing, his shop in Los Angeles. That much was worth $271,000. He also owned a 100% share of All Money In No Money Out Inc., his record label with artists like Pacman Da Gunman, J Stone, Cuzzy Capone, and more. That was worth $2 million.



Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

His trademark portfolio, which comprises his name, voice, photograph, or anything of the sort printed on merchandise, is valued at $913,000.

Of course, his music royalties also bring the estate a lot of money, but this is all extra, which will surely help out Nipsey's family in the long run. Rest in peace, Nip.

