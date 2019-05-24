Earlier this week, we reported that Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani, had a warrant out for her arrest. The bench warrant was recalled but the court appears to still be trying to revoke her probation in a 2017 DUI case. A couple of years ago, Foster was caught driving under the influence and she was forced to complete several programs in conjunction with the terms of her probation. She still has yet to fully cooperate though and she could be heading to jail because of it according to The Blast.



Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Tanisha Foster failed to attend her DUI classes and because of that, she might be spending some time behind bars. Before making any decisions of that nature though, the judge is forcing her to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She will also need to sign up for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Her next hearing has been set for July to see if she has met the terms of her probation.

If she is unable to cooperate, her chances of being granted physical custody of Emani will be lowered dramatically. Tanisha is currently involved in an all-out battle against Nipsey Hussle's family as she wants custody of her daughter and control of Hussle's estate. We will continue to keep you updated on this situation.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images