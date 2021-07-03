She recently became the fastest woman in the world after clocking a 10.86 100-meter sprint at the Olympic Trials, but Sha'Carri Richardson is suffering a setback. We previously reported on the news that the 21-year-old tested positive for marijuana, resulting in a 30-day suspension that will keep her out of the next 100-meter race. However, she is clear to compete in the Olympics after July 27.

Richardson has reportedly had a partnership with Nike since 2019, and following the controversy, the company released a one-sentence statement. "We appreciate Sha'Carri's honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time."

The statement was applauded by those who believe that Richardson's suspension is unfair, yet, there are people who have taken to social media to call for a boycott of the brand. This isn't the first time that Nike has faced an onslaught of detractors wanting a boycott; after Nike featured Colin Kaepernick in a campaign, people posted photos and videos that showed themselves burning their Nike gear. Some critics even helped the brand after they purchased Nike items to destroy.

While defacing property hasn't occurred this time around, the social media messages are increasing by the hour. Some of those calling for a boycott are doing so separate from Richardson, but others aren't happy with their support of the young track star. Check out a few posts below.