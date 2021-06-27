2021 olympics
- SportsSimone Biles Perseveres In Olympic Return; Wins Bronze MedalBiles won her 7th medal as an olympic gymnast this early Tuesday morning. By Joe Abrams
- SportsSimone Biles Explains Olympics Exit: "I Have To Focus On My Mental Health"The announcement has garnered mixed reactions as people have come forth with words of support and criticism of the 24-year-old champion.By Erika Marie
- SportsOlympics Opening Ceremony Director Fired For 1998 Holocaust Joke: ReportJust one day before the ceremony began, Kentaro Kobayashi was let go and issued a statement about the controversy.By Erika Marie
- SportsOlympics Reconsider Swim Cap For Afro & Natural Hair After Ban CriticismThe board for water sports says it will reconsider the caps made for Black swimmers after banning them last week.By Joe Abrams
- SportsDiddy Attempts To Clarify Sha'Carri Richardson Tweets, Eliciting Even More BacklashHe also caught heat for his assertions about Michael Phelps & the public was quick to lay out the facts.By Erika Marie
- SportsDiddy Speaks On Sha'Carri Richardson, Says "Our Athletes" Are Treated "Like Slaves"The Rap mogul joins the "Let Her Run" movement as he vocalizes his disapproval of the Olympics' decision.By Erika Marie
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Will Not Compete In Tokyo Olympics, She Responds: ReportIt's reported that the fastest woman in the world was not included on the Olympics roster following a 30-day suspension.By Erika Marie
- SportsNike Stands By Sha'Carri Richardson As Critics Call For BoycottThe brand is facing a bit of backlash after supporting the Olympian through her recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Tests Positive For Marijuana, Faces Olympics Suspension: ReportThe fastest woman in the world was all set for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but may be derailed due to an alleged failed drug test.By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Tearfully Exits Wimbledon After Suffering Leg Injury: ReportThe tennis icon received a standing ovation as she left the court.By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Will Not Compete In Tokyo Olympics: "I Don't Really Want To"Williams just isn't feeling it this year. By Karlton Jahmal