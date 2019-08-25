Nike has revived the classic Shox line this year, ranging from the Neymar Jr. collabs to the beloved Nike Shox R4 and Nike Shox BB4 basketball sneaker. In fact, there are plans to release a "Toronto Raptors" Nike Shox BB4 this weekend, just like the colorway Drake debuted during the NBA Finals.

As part of the Shox resurgence, Nike is also introducing an all-new silhouette dubbed the Nike Shox Enigma.

Nike Shox Enigma

As seen in the photo above, the Nike Shox Enigma will make its retail debut in two black colorways, one sporting "Hyper Crimson" accents and the other highlighted by "Lime Blast." Both colorways feature iridescent detailing on the tongue as well as the slits displayed throughout the nubuck mudguard.

The kicks are expected to launch on August 29, with additional colorways hitting the market in early September. Continue scrolling for a closer look at both Nike Shox Enigma colorways.

Nike Shox Enigma Hyper Crimson

Nike Shox Enigma Lime Blast

