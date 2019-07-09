International soccer superstar Neymar Jr. and Nike have another sneaker collab in the works, coming on the heels of the two special edition Nike Shox TL colorways that debuted in May.

Once again, the Shox TL will serve as the silhouette, but this time they come in a predominately black colorway equipped with glossy, black detaling as well as gold branding and gold Shox. The kicks, priced at $160, will reportedly be available at select retailers such as Atmos on July 13.

In regards to the original Nike Shox that debuted in 2000, the Brazilian soccer legend says the kicks became an instant object of desire. "They were like a shoe of the future," recalls Neymar Jr.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the latest Neymar x Nike Shox TL collab.

Neymar Jr. x Nike Shox TL/Nike

