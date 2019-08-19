The Nike Shox BB4 is reportedly returning to retailers in a Toronto Raptors colorway, just like the pair that Drake debuted during the NBA playoffs.

Unfortunately, the upcoming colorway isn't nearly as decorative as Vince Carter's special edition Raptors PE, but they're still looking like a must-have for any Raptors fan that grew up idolizing #15. The kicks, priced at $170, will reportedly be available thru Foot Locker and other Nike Basketball retailers on August 25.

Nike Shox BB4 Toronto Raptors/Foot Locker

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

Check out some detailed photos of the Raptors colorway below, and stay tuned for more details.

Nike Shox BB4 Toronto Raptors/Foot Locker

Nike Shox BB4 Toronto Raptors/Foot Locker

Nike Shox BB4 Toronto Raptors/Foot Locker

Nike Shox BB4 Toronto Raptors/Foot Locker