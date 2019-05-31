Lost in the shuffle of Drake's sideline shenanigans during Game 1 of the NBA Finals was the Toronto Raptors-themed Nike Shox BB4 PE that he had on his feet.

The special edition sneakers aren't as decorative as the two Raptors PEs that Vince Carter laced up this season but they're still extremely dope, especially if you're a longtime Raptors fan.

Check out some on-foot images of Drake's Nike Shox PE below.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Nike brought back the iconic Shox BB4 at the start of Carter's 21st NBA season and he laced up a number of special edition colorways throughout the year. VC's and Drake's Raptors-inspired Shox, as well as a carolina blue rendition, are among the best we've seen.

Unfortunately, Nike has not announced any plans to release any of these sneakers. That said, V.C. is already hinting at returning for one more season, which would be a perfect opportunity for Nike to roll out some of these exclusive colorways.