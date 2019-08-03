The Nike Shox BB4 is reportedly returning to retailers in the classic black, silver and purple colorway, as worn by NBA legend Vince Carter during his run with the Toronto Raptors.

According to sneaker source @J23App, the kicks will be available via Nike.com on August 9 for the retail price of $160.

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

Check out the official photos of the returning classic below, and stay tuned for a release date.

Nike Shox BB4/Nike

