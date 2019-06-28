Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, is set to make its debut at retailers globally this Saturday, June 29 for the retail price of $120.

The debut colorway, dubbed "All Bros" aka "Antetokounbros" features a vibrant orange upper celebrating Giannis' inseparable bond between his family and teammates.

Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app

Highlighted by a bright orange textile upper, the eye-catching Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 features a gradient midsole with varying shades of blue, a speckle detailing on the black Nike swoosh and Giannis' "34" logo on the heel that is a play on the Greek flag. According to Nike, the kicks also come equipped with a double-stacked heel Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 has also been revealed in a classic Black/White colorway, expected to release on July 10, as well as a leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway, and a "Roses" rendition that pays tribute to Giannis' father.

Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app

Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app

Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app