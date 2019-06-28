Giannis first signature Nike sneaker debuts in bright orange.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, is set to make its debut at retailers globally this Saturday, June 29 for the retail price of $120.
The debut colorway, dubbed "All Bros" aka "Antetokounbros" features a vibrant orange upper celebrating Giannis' inseparable bond between his family and teammates.
Nike Zoom Freak 1/J23app
Highlighted by a bright orange textile upper, the eye-catching Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 features a gradient midsole with varying shades of blue, a speckle detailing on the black Nike swoosh and Giannis' "34" logo on the heel that is a play on the Greek flag. According to Nike, the kicks also come equipped with a double-stacked heel Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning.
The Nike Zoom Freak 1 has also been revealed in a classic Black/White colorway, expected to release on July 10, as well as a leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway, and a "Roses" rendition that pays tribute to Giannis' father.