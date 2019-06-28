Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo have today officially unveiled his first signature sneaker - the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1. We've already seen numerous leaks of Giannis' Air Zoom Freak 1, but today we've learned all the details that went into the Greek Freaks signature shoe, as well as some upcoming colorways.

Among those set to release is the white, red and gold "Roses" rendition, which pays tribute to Giannis' later father, Charles. This particular colorway is slated to launch on September 7.

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses"/Nike

The kicks, inspired by Giannis' love for the Kobe line, features a double-stack Zoom Air unit along with a multidirectional traction pattern that aids positioning at the extremes of his lateral strides — the big toe and pinkie toe — as well as meeting more traditional needs of a sound defensive stance.

Additional details include a "34" logo on the heel that plays off the Greek Flag, and Giannis' "GA" logo on the tongue. The "Roses" colorway also includes a text on the rose-patterned outsole that reads, "I Am My Father's Legacy."

"Since I was little, I have been wearing KOBE shoes," he says. "The fit, feel and function has always been comfortable for me." "In a logo, you can put a lot of things together and talk about your life — represent family, represent Nigeria and Greece. That is exciting," says Antetokounmpo.

In addition to the line of Air Zoom Freak 1s, Nike and Giannis have also collaborated on a range of apparel consisting of shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, socks and a tracksuit. Check out some additional photos of the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses" below, and stay tuned for the release date.

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses"/Nike

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses"/SoleCollector

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses"/SoleCollector

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "Roses"/Nike