Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, dubbed the Zoom Freak 1, is rumored to debut in late June, with some reports suggesting a June 29th release date. The kicks still have not been officially unveiled by Nike but several colorways have already surfaced, including this newly unveiled, leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway.

The design is inspired by Eddie Murphy's get up on the on the film’s poster, and even includes "Coming To America" in gold on the tongue. Hits of white appear on the midsole and inner lining while a gold Nike swoosh and a gold speckled translucent outsole round out the look.

With the debut of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 expected within the next few weeks, we expect to learn more about the design and upcoming colorways in the very near future. Scroll down for an early look at the "Coming To America" rendition and stay tuned for official photos.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 "Coming To America"/Weartesters

Nike Zoom Freak 1 "Coming To America"/Weartesters

Nike Zoom Freak 1 "Coming To America"/Weartesters