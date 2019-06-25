Giannis Antetokounmpo just came off of an MVP-winning campaign and to celebrate he will have some brand new shoes coming out which bear his nickname, the Greek Freak. The Nike Zoom Freak 1 has been teased for a while now and on Saturday, June 29th, the first colorway will be released to the masses. As you would expect, there are plenty more colorways of the shoe on the way, including this brand new "Lucid Green" model which was officially introduced today.

The vast majority of the sneaker is covered in black and white although there is very little green on the shoe. In fact, Green can be found on Giannis' logo which appears on the tongue and on the back heel. It's a subtle touch but fans will definitely appreciate the attention to detail.

If you're looking to cop this latest colorway of the shoe, you'll be able to do so as of July 10th for $120 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Are these a must-cop or will they be a skip? So far, this shoe has been quite polarizing and it's easy to see why.

Image via Nike

