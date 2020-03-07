Nike has plans to release an All-American Air Max 90 later this year as part of their annual summer collection of patriotic sneakers. Similar to the "USA" Air Max 97 that we previewed earlier this week, the upcoming Air Max 90 boasts a BBQ-ready red, white and blue color scheme featuring a combination of mesh and leather throughout the iconic silhouette.

Unlike the controversial "Betsy Ross" Air Max 1 from a year ago, this USA-themed Air Max 90 does not include any specific flag references but the inspiration behind this summertime favorite is clear. Nike has not yet announced any release details but rumors are swirling that these kicks could actually release well before Independence Day, which could be an issue if you were hoping to keep these clean until your 4th of July BBQ.

Check out the official images below.

