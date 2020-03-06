Nike will continue their tradition of releasing "USA" themed sneakers in celebration of the 4th of July festivities later this year, which will result in a red, white and blue Air Jordan 1 Mid, as well as multiple, patriotic Air Maxes. Among them, a newly unveiled "USA" Nike Air Max 97 equipped with red and white striped detailing on the mesh and leather upper, as well as a healthy dose of navy blue throughout.

Nike

As noted, the Air Max 97 isn't the only star-spangled Nike sneaker on the horizon, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better design than this for your 4th of July BBQ. There are still four months from now until Independence Day so Nike has plenty of time to release this special edition colorway - but the arrival of official images seems to suggest that the kicks could be releasing sooner rather than later.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the detailed images, and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in March.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike