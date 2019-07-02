Nike recently pulled the USA-themed "4th of July" Air Max 1 from its apps and website amid concerns about the Betsy Ross Flag stamped on the shoe's heel. Colin Kaepernick, in particular, reportedly expressed his issues about the sneaker with Nike, and plans to release the red, white and blue AM1s were scrapped.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokeswoman told CNBC.

However, some pairs are still floating around and now they're selling for thousands on sites like StockX. Worth noting, the kicks retail for $120.

CNBC

Equipped with the familiar red, white and blue color scheme, the AM1s also features grey overlays and a circular tongue patch with the Nike Air logo in the center surrounded by 13 stars.

The Independence Day Air Max 1s are highlighted by Betsy Ross’s original American flag design on the heel, as seen in the photos embedded below.

Nike Air Max 1 "4th of July"/Nike

