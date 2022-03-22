Japanese fashion designer Nigo is set to release his first solo album since 2005 in just a few days, recently announcing his upcoming album, I Know Nigo. The style icon shared previews of many of the songs slated for the album during his Kenzo fashion show earlier this year, officially releasing a few singles in recent weeks.

On Tuesday (March 22), Nigo shared the album's tracklist, revealing the A-list guests featured on the eleven-song album, exciting fans with the additions of some long-lost favorites over the years.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The star-studded project will kick off with A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator's "Lost And Found" freestyle from three years ago before moving into Rocky's latest release, "Arya." Clipse will join forces for the third song on the tracklist before Pharrell and Gunna collaborate on "Functional Addict." Kid Cudi, Pusha-T, and Lil Uzi Vert are also featured, and so is a posthumous song from Pop Smoke called "Remember."

As one of the members of Teriyaki Boyz, Nigo will also make an appearance as the group's DJ on the song "Morë Tonight."

Check out the full tracklist below and let us know if you think Nigo is curating one of the best albums of the year. I Know Nigo drops on March 25.





I Know Nigo Tracklist:

1. Lost and Found Freestyle 2019 (with A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator)

2. Arya (with A$AP Rocky)

3. Punch Bowl (with Clipse)

4. Functional Addict (with Pharrell & Gunna)

5. Want It Bad (with Kid Cudi)

6. Morë Tonight (with Teriyaki Boyz)

7. Paper Plates (with Pharrell & A$AP Ferg)

8. Hear Me Clearly (with Pusha-T)

9. Remember (with Pop Smoke)

10. Heavy (with Lil Uzi Vert)

11. Come On, Let's Go (with Tyler, the Creator)