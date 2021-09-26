Legendary actor Nicolas Cage was spotted "completely drunk and being rowdy" at a Las Vegas restaurant, last week, in a video that has gone viral online. Eyewitnesses told The Sun that Cage was mistaken for a homeless person due to his appearance.

“We were at that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy," a witness who was present at Lawry’s Prime Rib told The Sun.

They added: “To our shock, it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.”



Sascha Steinbach / Getty Images

“He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless," the witness continued. "Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey.”

Cage, who lost his mother earlier this year, has struggled with addiction during his life. In 2018, he admitted to the Guardian that he is so obsessed with his work because it helps him avoid being “self-destructive.”

In 1995, Cage was given the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as an alcoholic screenwriter in Leaving Las Vegas.

Cage recently starred in Michael Sarnoski's 2021 film, Pig, as a truffle hunter on a journey to find his stolen pig.

[Via]