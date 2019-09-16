It seems to be reboot season since yet another film is getting a remake bringing a new modern twist on a beloved tale. The latest of the latter is 1997's Face/Off starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta. The original film is directed by John Woo and secured him an Oscar nomination, landing him with the most accomplished film in his portfolio.



The reboot will be written by Oren Uziel, known for 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox. The movie follows an FBI agent who tries to track down a terrorist. When the suspect boards a plane that crashes, sending him into Acoma, the FBI agent undergoes surgery to remove his face and put the terrorists face on his to get intel on the terrosits acts.

Sources say the new rendition will have a bit of a revamped storyline and the new characters and other casting remain a mystery.

"I'm really grateful to Paramount because they gave me so much freedom on this film...they let me do whatever I wanted to do because they like my style," John said of his film. "Also because of the nature of the script, the script was exactly what I like to do with two very different characters, who also have something in common. There's no real good guy or bad guy in my films. The film's also about friendship and dignity and honor and family.