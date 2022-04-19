Nicki Minaj Shares "We Go Up" Video With Fivio Foreign

Nicki Minaj has dropped a video for “We Go Up" with Fivio Foreign.

Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign have teamed up for a music video for their collaborative single, “We Go Up.” The new video was released on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, directed by Andre “DreVinci” Jones, Minaj rocks an all-pink outfit while driving a matching sports car. "We Go Up" is now the third music video shared by Minaj in 2022, following “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray and “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby.

"I forgot to tell y’all on Jan 1st that 2022 was the wrong year to play wit me," Minaj tweeted before the video went live on YouTube. "#WeGoUpVideo in 20 mins. It’s gon cost ya."

After dropping the video, she teased an upcoming album release: "If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice."

Check out the video for "We Go Up" above.

[Via]