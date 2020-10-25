Nicki Minaj didn't let the weekend pass without giving Drizzy Drake a special birthday shout out. Drizzy celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday. Though a pandemic likely prevented him from holding a massive bash, he did have a party out in Los Angeles. It wasn't star-studded but Drizzy's celebrity friends have been showing him love on the 'Gram all weekend long.

Nicki took to the 'Gram where she shared a special throwback of herself and Drake backstage somewhere. It wasn't an elaborate post, simply offering Drake the best as he enters a new year of life. "@champagnepapi more life. For life," she wrote along with a few emojis.

It appears that whatever rift that occurred between Nicki and Drake has been resolved. Over the past few years, there have been rumors that they had a falling out, though that's evidently not the case.



Just last week, Nicki made it clear that she and Drake are on good terms during her verse on Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas." She song immediately popped simply because Nicki delivered a stellar verse but it was also the reference to Drake and his son that caught everyone's attention. "To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis," she raps on the song.

Drake responded back on his Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the song and promising Nicki that Adonis and her son will have playdates in the future.

Hopefully, this means that we can get a collaboration from the two in the future. What's your favorite collaboration they've done together? Sound off in the comments.