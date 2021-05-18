When an artist is as universally beloved as Nicki Minaj, it's safe to assume that her fanbase stems from all walks of life. And while many were quick to celebrate the Young Money reunion anthem "Seeing Green," which arrived as part of Nicki's re-released Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, some fans were quick to note the absence of a clean version.

While such an absence might not bother the average rap listener, who have by now grown accustomed to explicit language and mature lyrical content, there are many who appreciate clean versions and radio edits -- perhaps a younger sibling looking to discover hip-hop or a grandparent with different values and principles. One such fan was quick to hit Nicki Minaj with a request for an edited "Seeing Green", citing religious grandparents who rely on clean versions to get their Nicki fix.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

“The fact that I didn’t realize no clean versions were uploaded," replied Nicki, wasting little time in getting the ball rolling. "Smh. The cleans will b out tmrw guys. My bad on that. Give ur grandparents a hug for me babe.” As of this moment, the clean versions have indeed been adding to streaming platforms, proof that Nicki Minaj is for the people -- especially those who pledge allegiance to the Barbz.

In case you haven't done so already, be sure to revisit Nick's reloaded version of Beam Me Up Scotty, a project that went a long way in laying the foundation for her eventual hip-hop queenship. Largely praised as one of the great breakout mixtapes, Minaj's zany delivery, inspired creativity, and breakneck lyricism were put on full display throughout. We can only hope that the re-release signals a new project to come, as the game could certainly use some new Nicki Minaj bars right about now.