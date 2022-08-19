If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In addition to the remix, Nicki blessed fans with the acapella version of the song but it doesn't seem like she's enthusiastic about it. In fact, she admitted that she didn't even listen to the stripped-down version. She said if she did, she wouldn't have approved it being released on DSPs.

"I refused to listen to it. I don’t think I’ve ever dropped an a cappella… I knew if I listened I probably wouldn’t approve it," she tweeted.

It won't be surprising when an influx of edits and remixes of Nicki's new record begins circulating online. Hopefully, the song's success is an indication that the long-awaited follow-up to Queen is coming soon. Nicki's continued to tease a new album throughout the year, and "Super Freaky Girl" might be the joint to help officially kick-start the campaign.

In addition to the song's release, she also teased the music video on social media which you can check out below.