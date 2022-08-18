Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"

It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.

Later this month, Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs for breaking "barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry."

"She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't play with Nicki 'cause it could get tricky

And that's word to Dricki, bitch, it could get sticky

And that's word to Dwayne Mi–, Michael Carter

I'ma finish these dumb bitches, Michael Myers

