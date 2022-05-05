Nicki Minaj is a legend in the world of hip-hop. In the eyes of many, she is even one of the GOATs as she has been able to pave the way for other female MCs. There is no doubt that Nicki's influence is found all throughout hip-hop today, and she even helped forge the blueprint for rap that tows the line between female empowerment and straight up hedonism.

With that being said, Nicki has also been someone who prides herself on her physique. The artist has used her physique to help sell her music, and at the end of the day, it is a huge part of her image, and even her nickname. With that said, it should be no surprise that Minaj would show off her physique at any given moment in which she's feeling herself a bit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

That is exactly what she did last night on Instagram, as she showed off her abs. As you can see from the clip below, Nicki's abs are looking pretty good right now, and it's clear that Minaj has been working hard to keep herself looking this way. The artist also delivered a short PSA about big boobs, stating "Big boobs can be very fkng misleading." Essentially, Nicki feels as though they tend to hide her abs a little too much for her liking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Even JT of the City Girls agreed with the post saying "VERY, I have this sameeeee problem!!!!!" The comments were filled with fans who absolutely agree with the artist, which just goes to show that Nicki is for the people.

Either way, you have to appreciate Nicki for always being open and honest on social media.