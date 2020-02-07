mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Drops Boastful, Booming "Yikes" After Much Hype

Erika Marie
February 07, 2020 03:11
Yikes
Nicki Minaj

No such thing as retirement for the "Queen" rapper.


After teasing the song earlier this week and then sharing that it wouldn't be her next single, Nicki Minaj has lifted the veil on her retirement and returned with new music. "Yikes" has stirred up controversy over the last few days after the rapper shared a late-night snippet of the track on Instagram. In the clip, she shared a few bars while turning up to her new single with her husband Kenneth Petty.

The Rosa Park lyric seemed to get everyone in a tizzy, but "Yikes" is much more than a one-liner track. Nicki has been criticized lately for spending more time appealing to the pop music masses, but it seems that the Queens emcee is back with the smack-talking rhymes that the Barbz can't get enough of hearing. Mrs. Petty is currently working on her forthcoming clandestine project that she's kept under wraps, but we're sure that as time rolls on, she'll share details of what's to come. Check out "Yikes" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk up to a bad b*tch, be like, "I think you fine," yeah
I don't play with demons, Satan, get the behind, yeah
'Bout to get f*cked up on margaritas with two limes, yeah
Oh, I've been the same, ain't sh*t changed
This ain't nothin' new, that pretty frame, diamond chain
What the f*ck it do? Your cl*t away
It's some bad b*tches comin' through
Two F's like the letters that are on my shoe

Nicki Minaj
