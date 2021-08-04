It is yet another milestone for Nicki Minaj and it just goes to show that time flies. Seven years ago, Nicki raised eyebrows with the cover art for her smash hit "Anaconda," and the NSFW music video that followed garnered even more attention. The track was included on the rapper's 2014 release The Pinkprint that debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Nicki took a moment to celebrate her seven-year-old "Baby Got Back"-sampled single by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments. "7 years later. Who remembers witnessing the internet break when I dropped this picture?" she asked.



"First solo female rap video to reach a billion views + first one to break the VEVO record for most views in a day chi… yes ma’am always inspiring the girlies #BarbTalk #Anaconda #7YearAnniversary S/O Sir MixALot love you guys for holding me down this long Pauz." Back in 2014, Nicki spoke with ABC News about the video and detailed why she decided to put backsides on display.

“I wanted to reinstate something,” Minaj said at the time. “Because of the shift in pop culture, even hip-hop men are really glorifying the less curvy body. I wanted to say, ‘Hey ladies, you’re beautiful.' Hopefully, this changes things and maybe it won’t change things, but I love it.” Take a walk down memory lane and check out the visual to "Anaconda" below.

