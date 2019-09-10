Everything seems a little better the morning after, doesn't it? Last night, Akademiks found himself on the receiving end of a few pointed threats, coming courtesy of the recently-retired Nicki Minaj. Though her music career appears to be on pause, her gangsta credentials appear to have multiplied overnight. During an extensive Twitch stream, Ak took a moment to share a few threatening DMs he received from Nicki Minaj, who appeared to be threatening both him and his family.

"The people you rep won't be able to stop your jaw from gettin' broken. I know too much about your family for you to be playin' with me, you hoe ass. Where you at now?'" read the first message. He claimed to have responded as follows: "Your threat is received. We'll see each other at some point. Take care, babe." "I'm glad it's received, rat," retorted Nicki. "It won't be the only thing that's received."

This morning, Akademiks hit up Everyday Struggle for his four-times-a-week appearance, and it didn't take long for the conversation to turn to the Nicki situation. "If anything happen to me, Nicki did it!" shouts Ak, in the early moments. "Is that snitching?" Nadeska expresses veiled concern, claiming Ak's Twitch antics drove her to bodying a near-full bottle of wine. "Nicki's having a breakdown," explains Ak. "She's at the point where the shoe that nearly connected with her dome that was thrown by Cardi got her out of whack. She's now threatening bloggers. I though Nicki wanted to have a conversation, or at least bring to be Queen Radio to defend my cocksucker of the week."

"All of a sudden it went severely left," reflects Ak. "'Drop the addy, I'm pulling up, talk to my husband!' By the way, when she sent these messages, is 'thank you Jesus. I needed some content to carry me through September, carry me to December. I'm friends really with none of these rappers, I'm really out for content. I'm team me. I don't care about the Barbz or the Cardi fans. So when she said this I said 'thank you Jesus.'"

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He proceeds to recite the DMs once again, and theorizes that his penchant for telling harsh truths about Nicki's music is what landed him in hot water to begin with. "The Nicki we see that's nice and charming is a fraud," he says. "Nicki right now thinks she's the next coming of some tough wild gangsta chick. That's how she approached me in the DMS." He proceeds to read another of her messages, in which she accuses him of fondling some Tekashi booty and being sexist in his critiques. Ak stood up to her, claiming anybody can get it where he's concerned. It wasn't enough for Nicki, however, who mainted that Kenneth Petty had a few words for him.

"I woke up this morning cause I was slumped off the Henny last night," admits Ak. "I thought Nicki was done messaging me...But PARAGRAPHS! This one is funny though." He recites it in full, as written by Nicki: "last time I was in the studio was 69 he told me he could tell you were really hoping he was gay in real life & that you really tried to touch him in that pool. The reason you mad is due to me and him being close before he went to jail. I didn't mean to hang out with your "boyfriend in your head." I only meant to do a dope song." The madness is enough to elicit a wild cackle from Wayno, who is content to simply watch this one unfold.

One has to wonder where this will go. Look for Nicki to respond imminently.