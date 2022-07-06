Nick Cannon has responded to a claim from Tyisha Hampton that he wore a cheerleading uniform in bed for Kel Mitchell. Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999–2005, said on TikTok that she once walked in on Cannon wearing the outfit in an attempt to cheer Mitchell up after he had cheated on her.

"Yep!! We Probably had the big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda, and a couple of Kids Choice Awards up our ass too!" Cannon commented on Baller Alert‘s Instagram page in response with several laughing emojis.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The original TikTok post was prefaced, “You can definitely be blinded by love," and featured Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” playing in the background of the clip.

“Remembering when I came home early #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband #KelMitchell to cheer him up because he cheated on me,” the caption reads.

Hampton and Mitchell divorced in 2005 and share two grown children. Hampton has accused Mitchell of being abusive during their marriage and has said he owes her child support.

Cannon is currently waiting on the arrival of his eighth child, the mother of whom is Bre Tiesi. She is expected to be due at some point in 2022.

Check out Hampton's TikTok post below.

[Via]